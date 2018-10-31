An Ovation for the Oviatt Building's Big 90th

What to Know Friday, Nov. 2

7 to 11 p.m.

$20 advance ticket to The Cicada Club; $25 at door

Frankly, buying a gift for a building, on the auspicious and pomp-filled occasion of its 90th birthday, can set a person on edge.

After all, what does a building need? Windows? It has plenty. Doors? Ditto. Loads of memories created over the decades by the thousands of humans who passed along its hallways?

Any structure that is a brand-new nonagenarian can claim all of those, and more.

The only thing required, then, if a famous building is having a 90th birthday party, is your sparkly presence, and admission to the grand hullabaloo, too.

And the Oviatt Building, one of Southern California's stand-out Art Deco gems, is about to enjoy just that, at the stylish Cicada Club and Restaurant on Friday, Nov. 2.

Must you dress like it is 1928 all over again for the DTLA-based bash? You mustn't, if you don't fancy such a prospect, but bet a lot of revelers will be swanning about in their wayback finery.

The wayback-ness of the event will continue with informative presentations, including ghost stories related to haberdasher James Oviatt's namesake building, as well as "old secrets, recent revelations," and more, courtesy of historian Marc Chevalier.

If you know your onions, er, your stuff about the nifty events presented by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, which this one is, you know that vintage-style live music and a whizbang of a get-together will follow, which it shall.

The Jennifer Keith Sextet will be on the stage and bringing the crowd to its dancing feet.

For more on the '20s-flavored party, the Oviatt, the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, and scoring an advance ticket for $20 — it'll be $25 if you buy it there — best boop-boop-bi-doop over to the event page now, for more information on this 90th-nice night.

