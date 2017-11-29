Bid, if You're Brave, on Tower of Terror Artifacts

Did you ever stand in line for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure? Did you watch the floor indicator that was located just above the final entry to the ride? Did you eye the floor numbers with a lot of excitement and a touch of dread, knowing that you, too, would soon drop from great heights, over and over? Millions of guests felt just that particular emotion during the dozen-plus years the attraction was open at the Anaheim theme park (it shuttered to make way for Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! in early 2017). But one of those lucky Tower fans, if they bid in a winning fashion, will claim that iconic prop, which is going up for auction on Saturday, Dec. 16.



The auction house? It's Van Eaton Galleries of Sherman Oaks, which has become synonymous with Disneyland-related props, costumes, and artifacts. The name of the auction event? It's Remembering Disneyland, and a good number of lots beyond those that cover the Tower of Terror — "nearly 800" in all — are up for viewing and bidding, with items like photographs and hard hats up for grabs. The bidding has already begun, so if you hope to own a bit of the fictional Hollywood Tower Hotel, and that legendary night back in 1939, visit Van Eaton Galleries online to see all of the goodies. Here's a sneak eek... er, peek now.