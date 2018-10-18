It's a Pumpkin Party at SkyPark, Just Be Claus

Enjoy Pumpkins in the Pines: A Fall Family Festival at SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead on the final two weekends of October 2018.

What to Know Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28

SkyPark at Santa's Village near Lake Arrowhead

$39 adult; $24 child; $10 parking

Combining the yuletide with Halloweentime has become quite the quirky pursuit in recent decades, with "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" serving as a sparkly and squash-scented centerpiece to the genial genre.

And, indeed, there's even a spooky Christmas pop-up shop headed for Hollywood, on the first day of December.

It is, as they say, a thing.

But for a pumpkin party with a dose of ho, ho, ho, and one that is set in an area that's currently reach peak in the fall foliage department, look to SkyPark at Santa's Village, which will be throwing its annual Pumpkins in the Pines bash over the last two weekends of October 2018.

Dubbed "A Fall Family Festival," Pumpkins in the Pines will offer a few festive to-dos that are just right for the season. This means that, in addition to the attraction's cute pumpkin patch, there's a scavenger hunt, an artisanal vendor fair, and pumpkin painting, too, at the Lake Arrowhead-close location.

And each evening during the festival, from 4 to 6 p.m.? Look for trick-or-treating, which has to be some of the Halloween-meets-Christmas-iest trick-or-treating around.

Further delivering on the fa, la, la end of things? Santa Claus will be holding visiting hours at his cottage during Pumpkins in the Pines, and the storybook-style Northwoods characters seen around the property will be ready to delight.

And, of course, when you buy your ticket to SkyPark at Santa's Village, you also have access to all of the to-dos, from archery to pedal cars to the train. Find prices here, pumpkin people, or, should we say, pumpkin/peppermint people.

After all, enjoying Halloween and Christmas? A lot of us do, and some of us enjoy them together at the very same time.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations