Leap a Tall Building for Free Comic Book Day

What if, in order to fully enjoy and participate in Free Comic Book Day, which always ZAPS! and POWS! into the first Saturday in May, you had to perform one or more of the following?

A) Leap over a tall building, to reach something very important on the other side, something that clearly can't be reached by walking around the building?

B) Throw a boulder the length of four football fields, all to block a baddie's escape?

C) Spin a moon on the tip of your index finger?

We're pretty sure you could do all three, simultaneously, if needed, but you actually don't have to perform any of those astounding acts to enjoy your free comic book.

Oh yes, because Free Comic Book Day, which is on May 5 in 2018? It's about getting a free comic book, as the name clearly suggests. This book might hail from a host of local independent stores, if they're on the "we're participating!" list, and many around Southern California are, including one that is just down the proverbial street from you.

Or, indeed, a few tall-building-leaps away.

Other zingy goings-on have a way of weaving their way into the whimsical doings on Free Comic Book Day, so prepare to possibly see a favorite character in the house, in full, cape-rocking regalia.

Or maybe you simply leave with that coveted, pay-nothing comic book, a book pre-selected for the giveaway, all while having scored some deals on a few other finds you'd been longing over.

And will you yourself dress up? Maybe give your outfit for Comic-Con International an early spin? Many fans go the dazzling distance when garbing-up before going out.

Hours? Stores? Costume-y snapshots from past Free Comic Book Days?

All right here, villains, superheroes, and various characters of Southern California. So unhand that moon, and put down that boulder, and start plotting your course to the coolest comic book stores around.

They might not be as plentiful as tall buildings around these parts, but goodness, there are several quality shops in the region.

And to that we say POW!, ZAP!, and BAM!

