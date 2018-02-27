Meet the NBC LA Puppy With a Purpose

Today in LA added a new, doggone great addition to the family -- a black Labrador retriever.



The spunky Puppy With a Purpose will be training hard for 16 months to become a service dog for a veteran. We'll be following his journey as he grows up in Los Angeles to become the best service dog he can be!



The pup is part of the TODAY show's partnership with America's VetDogs. A few of his siblings joined other NBC stations as part of the partnership, too!



He arrived in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 and made his Today in LA debut Tuesday. This pup enjoys his squeaky toys, using his nose to get to know his environment and a good belly rub.