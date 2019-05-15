Published May 15, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Updated at 12:08 PM PDT on May 15, 2019
This pop-up museum is what dreams are made of.
The Museum of Dream Space, the first digital art exhibit in the U.S., opens at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The "design concept of MODS is illuminated by art design from Yayoi Kusama and the development of digital art." Recognize Kusama's name? The Japanese artist's Infinity Mirror Rooms are currently on view at The Broad.
Each MODS room is made up of a different "dream space." From colorful lanterns hanging from the ceiling to a crystallized Infinity Room, MODS immerses visitors in digital art and technology. And, the colorful backdrops make for a next-level Instagram.
General admission tickets are $32, while a VIP package is priced at $60. The VIP treatment lets you skip the line, get your own personal photographer to document your museum visit and receive a special gift.
NBCLA got a sneak peek of the pop-up before it opened to the public. Take a look below.