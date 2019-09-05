Set Sail for the First-Ever Queen Mary Night Market

It's a pop-up market, with food, too, at the world-famous ocean-liner in Long Beach.

What to Know Long Beach

Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

$7

Shopping and ships?

Talk about a twosome that's as tight as the surf and sand, as the sky and sea, or as starboard and port.

But we're aft to be forward, er, apt, about our next topic: Finding fun things to browse aboard some boats isn't always a possibility.

That's not the case with the Queen Mary, the historic ocean-liner that's made a permanent home in Long Beach since 1967. It has a number of shops, the spots that offer everything from wearables boasting the ship's image to historic books about the long history of the '30s-era landmark.

What's also true? The Queen Mary's days of calling upon exotic ports of calls have wrapped, though its days of welcoming a host of interesting vendors remain bright and in the future.

For on Friday, Sept. 20 the first-ever Queen Mary Night Market will pop up next to the port-hole'd destination, offering visitors a chance to swan by "... dozens of popular food trucks and vendors, and local makers selling a range of goods such as jewelry, fashion, and art."

To up the browsing and buying bliss, there will be tunes, including a live performance from Manuel the Band and the turntable'd beats of DJ Akasa.

Tickets are available now through the Queen Mary web site. Cost? They're seven dollars each. Of course, do show with extra cash in case a necklace or tasty tidbit catches your fancy.

Ports of call? No longer part of the queen's itinerary. So retailers can call upon the Queen Mary, or the area that surrounds the ship, for special pop-ups like the inaugural night market headed there on the last Friday of summer.

And isn't the last Friday of summer a prime moment to visit a ship that's summoning its own evening-long port of call, all for the pleasure of locals? That feels like the perfect way to disembark from the season, and enter the waters of autumn.

