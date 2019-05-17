Splash! Calico River Rapids Opens at Knott's

What's a warm day at a theme park without a pretty wet, and when we say "pretty wet" we do mean "super wet," rapids-style ride? We'll answer that: It's a day you probably don't want to wish for, for water attractions are part of the heart of any classic theme park experience. And Buena Park's Knott's Berry Farm is in the pantheon of classic theme parks, of course, so of course they'll have to have quite the rapids runner. And so they do, as of May 17, the debut date for the brand-new Calico River Rapids.



Indeed, this fresh fun time is happening on the footprint of Bigfoot Rapids, the decades-old ride that also had an exciting H2O element. But count on new thrills, dips, and drops with this premiering adventure, which features six-person rafts that are circular (meaning you'll face forward at times, and ride backwards at others).



Calico River Rapids has also kept a strong nature-focused element in its theming.What woodsy animals will you meet along the way? Bear with us as we share a few photographs now...