Six Arrested, Including 4 Juveniles, in Beating Death of Family Services Counselor

A weekend assault left a 25-year-old counselor dead and six people 18 years old and under in custody on suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials reported Monday.

Deputies were called about 9:50 p.m. Saturday to 5300 Angeles Vista Blvd. in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area, the site of Wayfinder Family Services, a nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, adults and families, said Deputy Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They found David Mcknight-Hillman, who worked at the organization, suffering from injuries that indicated he was beaten, Warren said.

Mcknight-Hillman, who was responsible for "the day-to-day care of the residents" at Wayfinder, was taken to a hospital, where he died, she said.

Investigators determined that Mcknight-Hillman was attempting to break up a fight when he was assaulted by seven people -- two 18-year-olds and five juveniles, according to Warren. Six of the suspects have been arrested, including the two 18-year-olds, who were booked into jail on suspicion of murder, Warren said.

The adults were identified as Nyier Mason and Keith Lewis.

One juvenile suspect has not been found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the death, Warren said, adding that anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.