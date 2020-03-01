Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally at Convention Center

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a 5 p.m. rally at the Los Angeles Convention Center Sunday while two of his opponents for the Democratic presidential nomination also plan to be in the region before Tuesday's California primary.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is set to conduct a town hall at The Majestic Downtown event venue at 2 p.m. Sunday with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Gabbard "will continue to share her vision for ending our engagement in costly regime change wars, the new Cold War and arms race, and investing U.S. resources in serving the needs of the American people," according to her campaign.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to speak Monday night at East Los Angeles College, delivering a speech recognizing the Justice for Janitors movement, according to her campaign. Sanders' rally will feature performances by the hip-hop group Public Enemy Radio and Latin Grammy award-winning singer Ana Tijoux and include appearances by actor Dick Van Dyke, comedian Sarah Silverman and self-described artist, organizer and freedom fighter Patrisse Cullors.

"Due to incredibly high demand, this event has reached capacity," according to the campaign.

Sanders is set to hold a rally in San Jose and appear on the CBS public affairs program ``Face The Nation'' earlier Sunday.

Sanders finished second in Saturday's South Carolina primary, receiving 19.9% of the vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden won with 48.4%.

"You cannot win 'em all," Sanders told supporters in Virginia Beach Virginia Saturday night after recalling his victories in the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses that established him as the front-runner in the race.

"That will not be the only defeat. There are a lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all."