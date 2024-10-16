When to watch for the supersized Hunter's Moon over Los Angeles

Early risers will have the best view of the brightest moon of the year when it shines this week over Southern California.

The highly anticipated October supermoon, also known as the Hunter's Moon, will be as close as 222,055 miles from Earth, the closest position of 2024.

The moon will appear on the horizon just before 6 p.m. PT Wednesday. The best time to view its spectacular glow will be around 4:26 a.m. PT Thursday, depending on cloud cover.

A deep marine layer might obstruct the moon early Thursday.

"We have an even deeper marine layer," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's going to be cloudy for everyone."

This will be the third of four consecutive supermoons. As the full moon after the Harvest Moon in September, this will be the Hunter's Moon.

The earliest written user of the term "Hunter's Moon" identified in the Oxford English Dictionary is from 1710, according to NASA. The Farmer's Almanac notes that with leaves falling, game animals fattened, and farm fields harvested, fall is the time to hunt.

A supermoon typically appears bigger and brighter than a standard full moon. This full moon may appear larger and take on an orange hue as it drifts over the horizon around sunset.