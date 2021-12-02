BTS

Dream Comes True at SoFi Stadium for BTS Superfan Who Swept Porches in Ticket Quest

Harrison Cancilla, who lives with Down syndrome, swept porches and stashed away his cash for months to save up for BTS tickets. He was surprised last month with an all-access pass.

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles BTS superfan who has been working for months, sweeping porches to earn enough to afford a ticket to see the K-pop boy band, enjoyed an all-access pass Wednesday night when the band performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Harrison Cancilla, a 14-year-old who NBCLA previously reported on after he started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the show, worked hard in a quest to see the South Korean super group in one of their first shows in the Los Angeles area. He was surprised last month with an all-access pass.

Video from the performance show Harrison, who lives with Down syndrome, taking in the performance.

BTS American Music Awards 2021
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS, winners of the Favorite Pop Song, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Artist of the Year awards, pose in the press room during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The South Korean mega-superstars are a daily obsession for the Newbury Park teen, who's gotten so good at imitating their complicated dance moves that he even does them while sitting in the car.

"He wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is begin dancing," Warren Cancilla, his adoptive father, said.

Harrison Cancilla, who worked hard so he could pay for BTS concert tickets, gets a big surprise.

BTS is appearing at SoFi Stadium for a four-show run. When he was presented with the all-access pass at the stadium last month, Harrison received a gigantic ticket designating him as SoFi's "one millionth" admission.

"He'll be in a suite, parking, gift bag, and there are some other goodies for him," Matt Kittle of SoFi Stadium said.

