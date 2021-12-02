A Los Angeles BTS superfan who has been working for months, sweeping porches to earn enough to afford a ticket to see the K-pop boy band, enjoyed an all-access pass Wednesday night when the band performed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Harrison Cancilla, a 14-year-old who NBCLA previously reported on after he started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the show, worked hard in a quest to see the South Korean super group in one of their first shows in the Los Angeles area. He was surprised last month with an all-access pass.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video from the performance show Harrison, who lives with Down syndrome, taking in the performance.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

The South Korean mega-superstars are a daily obsession for the Newbury Park teen, who's gotten so good at imitating their complicated dance moves that he even does them while sitting in the car.

"He wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is begin dancing," Warren Cancilla, his adoptive father, said.

Harrison Cancilla, who worked hard so he could pay for BTS concert tickets, gets a big surprise.

BTS is appearing at SoFi Stadium for a four-show run. When he was presented with the all-access pass at the stadium last month, Harrison received a gigantic ticket designating him as SoFi's "one millionth" admission.

"He'll be in a suite, parking, gift bag, and there are some other goodies for him," Matt Kittle of SoFi Stadium said.