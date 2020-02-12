dogs

4 to Watch: California Sees a Rise in Wildlife Distemper Cases

Puppies and dogs who have not been vaccinated are most vulnerable to the disease, which is most often found in gray foxes, skunks and raccoons

Getty

A veterinarian holds a syringe with a vaccination in front of a dog.

" data-ellipsis="false">

California is seeing an unusually high number of canine distemper cases in wildlife statewide. Here's what pet owners should know about keeping animals safe.

California Sees a Rise in Wildlife Canine Distemper Cases

Pet owners are being warned about an unusually high number of canine distemper virus cases in wildlife populations in California. Puppies and dogs who have not been vaccinated are most vulnerable to the disease, most commonly seen in gray foxes, raccoons and skunks. Here are a few other things pet owners should know.

Two Injured in a Fast-Moving Tustin Apartment Fire

Two people were injured and 40 units burned in a fire that caused a roof collapse early Wednesday at a two-story apartment building in Tustin. Authorities are still working to determine the cause, and we'll have updates here.

Disneyland’s Annual Price Increase is Here

Disneyland introduced a new five-tier system to help combat the large crowds expected ahead of the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus grand opening this summer. What to know if you're planning a visit.

This Week: Valentine’s Day Fun

Love is in the air, and on the big screen. Street Food Cinema is screening "La La Land" at the Million Dollar Theatre. At the Natural History Museum, there's a screening of "Creature from the Black Lagoon." Here's our roundup of other events.

This article tagged under:

dogsValentine's DayTustinfirewildlife
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us