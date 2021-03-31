Authorities Wednesday announced the arrests of the two drivers allegedly involved in an illegal street race in Carson on Christmas day that left a bystander dead and several other people injured.

The crash in the 900 block of East 230th Street about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 took the life of 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, who was among a crowd of spectators, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Following the crash, the individuals involved got out of their cars and fled the area, according to a sheriff's department statement.

At a news conference this morning at the sheriff's Carson Station, authorities announced the arrests of the alleged drivers, Tony Tatum, 36, and Henry Hurtado, 33. Both were both booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million.



Two other people also were arrested, including the alleged organizer of the race.



Video posted to social media showed two cars racing on a narrow street and crashing into each other near a crowd of people.