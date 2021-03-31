news

Arrests Made in Christmas Day Street Race in Carson That Killed a Spectator

The crash in the 900 block of East 230th Street about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 took the life of 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, who was among a crowd of spectators, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

By City News Service

Getty

Authorities Wednesday announced the arrests of the two drivers allegedly involved in an illegal street race in Carson on Christmas day that left a bystander dead and several other people injured.

The crash in the 900 block of East 230th Street about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 took the life of 66-year-old Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, who was among a crowd of spectators, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Following the crash, the individuals involved got out of their cars and fled the area, according to a sheriff's department statement.

Reopening California 38 mins ago

Eased Rules Kick in Today as OC Makes It to Orange Tier for COVID-19

california drought 27 mins ago

After Another Dry Winter, Here's What Californians Can Expect in the Months Ahead

Disneyland Resort 1 hour ago

Disneyland's Blue Bayou Restaurant to Offer Adult Sips

At a news conference this morning at the sheriff's Carson Station, authorities announced the arrests of the alleged drivers, Tony Tatum, 36, and Henry Hurtado, 33. Both were both booked on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million.

Two other people also were arrested, including the alleged organizer of the race.

Video posted to social media showed two cars racing on a narrow street and crashing into each other near a crowd of people.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

newsCarsonStreet Takeover
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us