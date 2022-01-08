blood donations

Cedars-Sinai Faces Blood Shortage, Asks for Donations

"We normally like to have a few days' inventory of blood on hand, but we haven't had the luxury of that in a long time," the director of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Donor Services said.

By City News Service

Blood donations
Getty Images/Science Photo Libra

Cedars-Sinai is facing a blood shortage and is encouraging people to make donations to replenish the supply, which has been consistently low the past two years through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We normally like to have a few days' inventory of blood on hand, but we haven't had the luxury of that in a long time," said Ellen Klapper, director of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Donor Services.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Schools, houses of worship and other organizations are cutting down on in-person activities, including having blood drives. Holiday travel, inclement weather and seasonal illnesses have also contributed to the drop in blood donations during winter time.

"That all has combined to create a really tough situation for us here at the hospital," said Armando Romero, associate director of Transfusion Medicine at Cedars-Sinai.

Donors can register online at donatebloodcedars.org or by calling 310-423-4170.

"When you arrive, you'll be asked to present a photo ID and answer a few questions so we can make sure that you're eligible to donate," Romero said. "We then do a mini-physical where we check your blood pressure and pulse, and review some of those screening questions with you."

More than 16 million units of blood and blood products are transfused annually in the United States, with more than 45,000 units needed daily, according to the American Red Cross.

blood donations Sep 29, 2021

Blood Bank Organizers Worried Surgeries Might Get Canceled Over Low Blood Donations

health Jun 23, 2021

Health Care Officials Plead for Help for Blood Donations

Southern California Jun 12, 2021

Cedars-Sinai to Host 7 Donation Drives Across SoCal Amid Blood Shortage

O-negative blood is known as the universal donor blood type and is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations when a patient's blood type is unknown. O-positive blood is in demand as well, because it's the most common blood type, found in about 37% of the population.

"There's definitely a need for O-type blood, but at this point we're really desperate for every single blood type," Romero said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

blood donationsRed CrossCedars Sinai Medical Center
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us