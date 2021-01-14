Child Injured in La Puente Shooting

A child was injured in a shooting in La Puente Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Nelson Avenue and Sunkist Avenue at about 9:16 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The child was shot in the leg, according to the Sheriff's Department, and was taken to the hospital by family members. The child's condition was not immediately known.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect who they say was driving a dark 4-door vehicle.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.