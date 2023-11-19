Willowbrook

CHP officer shoots man walking on 105 Freeway in Willowbrook

An officer opened fire after responding to a report of someone walking in and out of traffic on the Los Angeles freeway.

By Karla Rendon

A man who was walking on a Southern California freeway was shot and killed in a confrontation Sunday with a California Highway Patrol officer.

All westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County were closed for hours Sunday after the shooting in the Willowbrook area.

The shooting was reported sometime around 3:30 p.m. near Wilmington Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around that time, officers responded to calls of a person walking in and out of traffic on the freeway.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The shooting is under investigation by the California Attorney's General office.

No officers were injured.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 captured a splatter of blood in the middle of the lanes and traffic significantly impacted on the westbound lanes. Several police units were seen responding to the incident.

It was not immediately clear whether the person was armed.

