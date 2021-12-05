Ciclavia

CicLAvia Returns to South LA for Open-Streets Event

The free open-street festival began at 9 a.m. and was scheduled to run until 3 p.m., following public health guidelines.

By City News Service

Over five miles of roadway in South Los Angeles were closed to motor vehicles Sunday to make way for CicLAvia, clearing the street for pedestrians, bicyclists and skaters.

"CicLAvia: South Los Angeles" connects the neighborhoods of South Central, Exposition Park, Leimert Park and Crenshaw, encompassing Crenshaw Boulevard between Exposition and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, to Central Avenue.

The free open-street festival began at 9 a.m. and was scheduled to run until 3 p.m., following public health guidelines. Because masks are required at events with more than 10,000 attendees, complimentary masks were available at event information booths. CicLAvia-branded masks are also on sale.

As always, participants were invited to explore the neighborhood on foot, bike, skates or skateboard.

CicLAvia officials say more than 1.6 million people have taken part in the events over the years.

More information is available at CicLAvia's website here.

