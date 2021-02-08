Orange County

Disneyland California Adventure Teases New Attraction Next Month

No attractions will be operating, as the attraction will mainly consist of dining and some street entertainment.

By City News Service and Staff

AaronP/Getty Images

As part of Disneyland's California Adventure Park's 20th anniversary Monday, officials announced plans to expand dining outdoors at the theme park in Anaheim.

In a letter to employees, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said that by mid-March the company will debut a new ticketed dining event featuring fare from around the theme park as well as new merchandise and other forms of entertainment at California Adventure Park.

No attractions will be operating, as the attraction will mainly consist of dining and some street entertainment.

More details are to come in the following weeks.

The new, limited-ticket event is under development and will adhere to COVID-19 regulations, and will be done in conjunction with health officials.

Disneyland officials expect to nearly 1,000 employees will return to work to staff the event. About 350 workers have gone back to their jobs as part of the reopening of outdoor dining at the Downtown Disney District.

