Snow

Early Risers Capture Dramatic Views of LA With Snow-Draped Mountains in the Background

An overlook at Kenneth Hahn State Park offers sweeping views of LA's varied landscape.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A group of photographers didn't miss a rare opportunity Sunday after an unusually powerful winter storm covered Southern California's mountains with snow.

An overlook at Kenneth Hahn State Park provides dramatic views of Los Angeles, including the downtown area and Hollywood sign, with mountains in the background. But it's not often those mountains are blanketed in snow like they were over the weekend.

A view of the Hollywood sign Feb. 26, 2023 with snowy mountains in the background.
Jodie Mena
A view of the Hollywood sign Feb. 26, 2023 with snowy mountains in the background.

"I've lived here for 40 years, and I've never seen it like this," said one of the photographers.

The park is ideally located in the Baldwin Hills are for a view of LA's varied landscape with the rugged mountains in the background, high-rise buildings in downtown Los Angeles and a row of palm trees closer to the overlook. Managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, the park has five miles of trails that also offer sweeping views.

A view of downtown Los Angeles Feb. 26, 2023.
Jodie Mena
A view of downtown Los Angeles Feb. 26, 2023.

The strong storm brought several feet of snow to Southern California's mountains last week and into the weekend. Another less powerful storm is scheduled to move through SoCal Monday through Wednesday.

SoCal Weather Photos: Scenes From the Late-February Winter Storm

This article tagged under:

SnowDowntown LA
