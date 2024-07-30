Encino

Burglars strike again at a home in Encino

At least three other break-ins have been reported since July 11 in Encino.

By Michelle Valles and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The latest in a series of burglaries in Encino was reported late Monday in the west San Fernando Valley community.

Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Ballina Drive. No one was home at the time of the burglary, police said.

Details about what was stolen were not immediately available. There were no arrests.

The burglary is the latest in a string of recent similar crimes in Encino. On Monday, several intruders broke into an Encino home at about midday when two people were inside the residence. No arrests were reported in that burglary.

At least three other break-ins have been reported since July 11.

