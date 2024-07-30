Burglars strike again at a home in Encino

The latest in a series of burglaries in Encino was reported late Monday in the west San Fernando Valley community.

Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Ballina Drive. No one was home at the time of the burglary, police said.

Details about what was stolen were not immediately available. There were no arrests.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The burglary is the latest in a string of recent similar crimes in Encino. On Monday, several intruders broke into an Encino home at about midday when two people were inside the residence. No arrests were reported in that burglary.

At least three other break-ins have been reported since July 11.