Family of Driver in Windsor Hills Fiery Crash Speaks Out for the First Time

Six weeks after a devastating crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead, NBC4 is hearing for the first time from the family of Nicole Linton, the nurse accused of causing the crash.

The family is speaking publicly for the first time since the crash for a variety of reasons. One of the reasons is that they think she is unfairly charged.

They also think she's been unfairly portrayed in the public and the press as a monster and a murderer.

They shared more about Linton hoping to bring clarity and understanding.

In a new website published by Linton's family people learn more about the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills last month.

The family says Linton was born and raised in Jamaica. She is the youngest of six kids.

Her sister wrote she's "hands down one of the most caring and compassionate people that I know."

The site documents Linton's struggles with mental illness.

It spoke of Linton going through nursing school while working and dealing with a lot of stress. Her family said her struggles with mental health started in 2018 and continued on the day of the crash.

In court, prosecutors said that the electronic data recorder in Linton's car showed that seconds before the crash she was fully pressing the accelerator and reached 130 miles per hour.

Linton's family expressed thoughts thoughts for the impacted victims and their families, but a section of the site is dedicated to the charges Linton is facing, six murder charges.

They cite previous cases where others were similar spots and charged with manslaughter. Linton's family thinks murder is too harsh.

NBC4 reached out to some of the families impacted by the crash hoping to hear their reaction to the new site published by Linton's family. We have not hears back.

Aside from all the information about her history and the case, the family is also seeking donations for Linton's medical legal funds. They are also hoping to raise money for the other families impacted too.