Farmer Boys Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years With Free Burgers and Tattoos

Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based quick-service restaurant, is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering superfans free burgers for a year if they get a permanent Farmer Boys tattoo.

The company has partnered with West Hollywood's The Honorable Society tattoo shop, as well as Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas, to give the restaurant's more dedicated fans tattoos to memorialize the 40-year milestone.

Farmer Boys fans, 18 years and older, can choose from three permanent color designs measuring 2-inches by 2-inches. Those who get permanently inked will be rewarded with free Farmer Boys burgers for an entire year.

To sign up, click here by May 21, 2021.

“As we reflect on the last 40 years, we are overjoyed with the memories we have created with our loyal guests, franchisees, and team members,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “We are celebrating this milestone by offering our superfans the opportunity to pay homage to Farmer Boys and get free burgers for a year! Everyone can join the celebration, even those looking for a less permanent – but equally delicious – way to display their loyalty.”

So don't feel pressured to take on that needle, Farmer Boys will also be distributing temporary tattoos at participating locations with a code to unlock a 40th-anniversary offer in its Very Important Farmer loyalty club app.