Fatal Crash Kills Teenager, Closes Norwalk Intersection For Several Hours

A four-vehicle crash in an intersection in Norwalk on Sunday morning critically injured three people, killing one of them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to a call about a four vehicle accident at the intersection of Foster Road and Studebaker Road in Norwalk.

Two of the cars collided, the LASD said, also damaging two other cars.

An adult woman and a teenage girl in one of the cars were critically injured in the crash, and were transported to the hospital.

The teenager, who was a passenger, died in the hospital, the LASD said.

A third person in a different car was also transported in critical condition.

Street racing has not been determined as a factor at this time, according to the LASD, and they suspect the crash was caused by someone running a red light.

The intersection had been closed for several hours as of 2:15 p.m. for the investigation.