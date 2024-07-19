Brush fire burns in Angeles National Forest above Glendora

Firefighters are attacking a brush fire on a hot Friday afternoon in Angeles National Forest.

Evacuations were ordered near the 75-acre Fork Fire in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

The fire started near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads above the community of Glendora. East Fork Road was closed from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road.

A tall plume of smoke was rising from the burning canyon.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.