Girl Scout Cookie season begins with valuable lessons for future business owners

The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season is now underway in the Greater Los Angeles area.

As more young ladies will be seen with their cookie booths in front of grocery stores or neighborhood markets, organizers at Girl Scouts of Great Los Angeles hope every sale is a learning opportunity for the Scouts.

"They are really building and running their own small businesses," said Alexis Aratow, who manages the volunteer engagement program at Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles. "They have their own customer base, and they are out in the community."

The annual cookie program is the largest "girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world," according to Girl Scouts. During each sales season, members are expected to learn five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

Today's the day we've all been waiting for - the official start of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season! 🍪💚



Don't miss out on your favorite cookies! Connect with a Girl Scout near you to discover how you can get your hands on these delicious treats.https://t.co/iIi6FwwmgW pic.twitter.com/5xzZaiWpYk — Girl Scouts LA (@GirlScoutsLA) January 28, 2024

Each troop has a goal of how many boxes of cookies it hopes to sell as well as plans for how to spend the proceeds.

"We've been talking about doing some Girl Scout boot camps, and we're really excited to go to Camp Lakota," Everleigh, a Girl Scout junior, said. "We want to do archery, horseback riding and lots of other fun activities."

Some of the Scouts say selling cookies and talking to strangers help them become more comfortable with public speaking.

"I'm a lot more confident at school and things," Victoria, a Girl Scout cadet, explained. "I'll go up and ask teacher questions a lot more now."

Organizers say some customers buy boxes of cookies then donate them right back to the troops, so the cookies can be donated to other nonprofits such as the Bob Hope USO, Operation Gratitude, Blue Star Mothers and the LA Regional Food Bank. Some of the cookies are also sent to military members serving overseas.

Back by popular demand, some of the most popular flavors, including Thing Mints and Lemon-Ups have returned.

Girl Scout Cookie fans can use the organization's website to find the nearest cookie booth.