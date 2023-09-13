“It's dangerous”: Homeless encampment near Koreatown school causes concerns

A homeless encampment near Virgil Middle School in Koreatown has parents, students and staff worried. They claim they do not feel safe.

“[It is] terrible because sometimes they are defecating, they are naked and well, we have to take the children out,” said Cesar Godinez, father of one of the students. "[That is not right".

As students leave school, they had to walk through the middle of the encampment.

They have been living there for at least two years, causing insecurity and unrest in the school community.

“It’s dangerous because the children walk alone,” says Claudia Palacios, the mother of a student. “There are special education children that it directly affects. It is the gate through which they leave.”

City spokespersons point out that about 15 homeless people live there. They assure that they are working to move them to homes as quickly as possible.

However, parents of the students who attend that campus are running out of patience.

“[They] are always injecting themselves, they have sharp weapons,” Palacios said. “We can’t use those sidewalks.”

The homeless tents are located right next to the school playground, where children do their outdoor activities. Several fires have occurred there, allegedly because of the camp.

“[They are] on one side of the school. That’s part of the school yard,” Godinez said. “Why do they let them be there?”

There are rules in the Los Angeles municipal code to limit and prohibit homeless encampments near schools.

Our sister station Telemundo 52 contacted the area councilor, Hugo Soto Martinez. Representatives from his office reported that they are working on a permanent solution but say that forcing them to move away from the school would disconnect them from the services they receive.

On the other hand, LAUSD spokespersons described the need to find a solution as urgent.

“The Los Angeles Unified School District has continually communicated with city officials regarding the homeless encampments near Virgil High School and the urgency of addressing safe travel concerns expressed by the school community.” “Elvia Perez Cano, LAUSD spokesperson, said in a statement.