47-year-old LA County deputy who died of cancer honored at memorial service

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, whose colleagues escorted his 6-year-old daughter to her first day of school earlier this month, was honored by family, friends and those in the law enforcement community at a downtown Los Angeles memorial service.

Sheriff's department tactical medic Gonzalo Galvez died at age 47 after a battle with gastric cancer. The 24-year-old member of the department is survived by his wife and three children.

"His love for his wife and three children was apparent to everyone who knew him," said Sheriff Robert Luna.

A larger U.S. flag was suspended by two fire department ladder trucks over the street outside the service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels. Deputies and other members of law enforcement saluted as Galvez's casket as transported from the hearse to the cathedral.

Galvez's brother spoke to a standing room only audience.

"He was also the quintessential big brother," Guillermo Galvez said. "He showed me how much he loved me. Accompanying me to my Pop Warner football games, teaching me how to swim at the beach."

An important family tradition was walking his children to their first day of school. On Aug. 14, his colleagues were there to support his youngest daughter on her first day at Washington Elementary School in Glendora.

Deputies lined up at the school to provide encouraging words and a hug.

Colleagues of an LASD deputy who died of cancer earlier this month made sure his young daughter felt loved and supported for her first day of 2nd grade. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Galvez was a two-time medal of valor recipient who grew up in South Los Angeles and never forgot his roots, Luna said. The sheriff recalled the time Galvez responded to a call about a family whose Christmas gifts were stolen. Before going on to his next call, the deputy made a stop and a special delivery.

"He went out and purchased gifts and brought them back to this family," Luna said.

Hired in 1999, Galvez's career began at the North County Correctional Facility. He worked patrol at Lennox Station before he was assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau.