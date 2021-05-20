LAPD Seeks Man Who Stabbed Homeless Woman While She Slept

Police on Wednesday circulated video of a man suspected of stabbing a homeless woman in the head with a kitchen knife near the 27th Street Historic District area of Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred at about midnight Tuesday near the intersection of 25th Street and San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman was asleep on the sidewalk when the man approached her with the knife and stabbed her before fleeing the area.

A passerby reported the incident to the police.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital in critical condition. Her name was not released.

The man was described as being about 30 to 40 years old, medium complexion, 5-feet-10 inches tall, and approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, and one glove on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the stabbing was asked to contact Newton Area Detective Galvan or Officer Fuentes at 323-846-6566. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.