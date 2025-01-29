LAPD warns fire victims of wildfire relief fraudsters

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning victims impacted by recent Southern California fires to be cautious of potential relief scams.

“During times of crisis, unscrupulous individuals often take advantage of vulnerable people, their insurance companies and the governmental aid intended to go to victims of this tragedy” LAPD Headquarters wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Falling for scams can be expensive and lead to many delays in recovery efforts, according to LAPD. Here are some fraudulent schemes to be wary of:

Contractor scams

Fraudsters may create a sense of urgency and unrealistic timelines to encourage immediate deposits. These scams claim that insurance companies will pay all associated costs.

LAPD encourages those looking for trusted contractors to do research and communicate with insurance companies before committing to a builder.

Towing scams

Some companies may offer free-of-charge towing and repair services to damaged vehicles, but once in possession, they will hold the car until insurance companies pay excessive fees.

To avoid fraud repair services, vehicle owners should contract directly with reputable tow companies and only sign a tow authorization that fully details all costs, according to LAPD.

Charitable Donations

Charity scams can include online donations or in-person fraudsters claiming to need financial assistance for essential goods after their home burned down.

LAPD encourages those who want to donate to ask the solicitor to provide a web address or physical address to confirm accuracy. Additionally, avoid spontaneous or impulsive cash gifts.

Price Gouging

Price gouging is the practice of increasing the price of goods and services during a time of emergency.

But under California law, businesses are only allowed to increase prices by up to 10% during a time of emergency. Violators can receive a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a year or more in jail.

“Targeting victims of these fires at their lowest moment is despicable and shameful, and this Office will do everything in its power to support the victims and bring their victimizers to justice,” LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.