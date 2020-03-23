LAUSD Extends School Closures to May 1 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed through May 1, the district announced in a statement Monday.

All schools in the nation's second-largest school district have been closed since March 16 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. New restrictions in LA County and across the state limiting large gatherings of people followed the district’s decision to shutter schools.

“I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case,” Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement.

The closure was initially set for two weeks, but district officials said at the time the closures were announced that the timeline would be assessed.

The LAUSD has an estimated K-12 enrollment of 557,560 students. Factoring in special day classes, continuation and opportunity schools, and early and adult education, the estimated enrollment is 673,849.

The following numbers were provided for those with questions. The hotlines are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Families: 213-443-1300

School Leaders: 213-241-2000

Employees: 213-241-2700

