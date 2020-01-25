Anaheim

Man Shoots, Kills Alleged Burglar in Anaheim

During the confrontation the homeowner shot the alleged burglar.

An alleged burglar was shot and killed Saturday morning in Anaheim after a homeowner confronted him, Anaheim Police said.

The homeowner allegedly saw a man burglarizing his parked car in his driveway on S Westchester Dr., police said. The homeowner went outside to confront the man and during the confrontation the homeowner shot the alleged burglar, police said.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old resident of Anaheim. Police do not know if the victim was armed.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

