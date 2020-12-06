Glendale

Man Found With Gunshot Wounds Inside Car in Glendale Dies at Hospital

By City News Service

Officers found a man fatally wounded inside a vehicle that had been driving erratically and running stop signs Saturday morning in Glendale, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the area of Central Avenue and Laurel Street regarding a report of gunshots, and a vehicle moving erratically and running stop signs, said Kaila Olander of the Glendale Police Department.

They discovered that one of the vehicle's occupants had been shot. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old man to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, where he died, Olander said.

She said officers checked the area and “located the scene of the original shooting,” but disclosed no further details from the scene.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is underway,” she said.

Glendale police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-548-4911 or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

