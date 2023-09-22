Pasadena Tournament of Roses Announces Fourth Annual Día de los Muertos Art Competition

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announced the fourth annual Día de los Muertos art competition, a celebration of art, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Pasadena Police Foundation and Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary.

Winners of this year’s regional competition will be awarded scholarships and gift cards in three age categories: 4-8, 9-13 and 14-18.

A tradition in Mexico and Central America that goes back more than 3,000 years, Día de los Muertos is an annual holiday that is now celebrated around the world. A celebration of life and death, the holiday spans two-days, during which it is believed that the spirit world and the real world become one, even if only for a moment. When it comes to traditions, festivities and flowers –we get the appeal. As an organization that’s all about a rose, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses can appreciate that the marigold holds such a prestigious place in this celebration.

SUBMISSIONS DUE BY NOON ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023

To enter, students must be between the ages of 4 and 18. Masterpieces can take any shape or form, as long as it celebrates, reflects and honors the traditions of Día de los Muertos. We encourage students to consider the following art categories:

Paintings & Drawings- Create an art piece featuring marigolds, monarch butterflies or other representations of the holiday.

Calavera– Make and decorate a sugar skull.

Ofrendas– Build or construct an altar.

Catrina– Paint a face with traditional Día de los Muertos makeup.

Digital Art/Graphic Design– Use technology and graphic design to bring your art to life.

Other visual arts– Get creative in some other form, including sculptures or making a traditional Día de Muertos costume.

For submission details, please visit: https://tournamentofroses.com/diadelosmuertos/