Person Shot to Death in Front of La Habra PD Station

A person was shot to death Friday evening in front of the La Habra Police Station, according to Councilmember James Gomez.

Gomez confirmed that a shooting did take place in front of the headquarters and that the person killed was not an officer.

At about 9:30 p.m. Gomez confirmed to NBC4 that one officer was shot and was taken to UCI Medical Center and is in unknown condition.

The incident occurred near the Euclid St. and La Habra Blvd. and the surrounding streets have been blocked off.

It is unclear if there are other people injured.

The scene is currently under investigation.

No further information was available.

