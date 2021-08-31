Reward in Diamond Bar Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 72-Year-Old Man Increases to $20,000

A $10,000 reward was approved by Los Angeles County in an effort to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a 72-year-old man crossing a Diamond Bar street on the Fourth of July, resulting in his death days later.

The city of Diamond Bar has also offered a $10,000 reward, so the county vote brings the total to $20,000.

Supervisor Janice Hahn recommended the county offer a reward in the death of Bruce Bodel, who was walking northbound on Penarth Avenue crossing Lycoming Street about 10:30 p.m. on Independence Day when a vehicle westbound on Lycoming struck him. The driver fled without stopping to help Bodel, turning south on Lemon Avenue.

Bodel, who lived nearby, died of his injuries four days later, according to sheriff's investigators and coroner's records.

“This crime has devastated the Bodel family and the Diamond Bar community,'' Hahn said. “Someone out there has information about who did this and what happened, and I urge them to come forward. The Bodel family deserves answers and Bruce Bodel deserves justice.''

Diamond Bar Mayor Nancy Lyons thanked Hahn and the board for their support and expressed her hope that the reward would make a difference.

“We hope the increase in the reward will raise awareness and assist in bringing the individuals responsible to justice,'' Lyons said.

Surveillance video showed a silver or gray sedan leaving the scene.

Anyone with additional information was urged to call Detective Timberlake at the Walnut/Diamond Bar sheriff's station at 909-859-2817 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).