$20,000 Reward Offered in Search for Shooter Who Killed a 10-Year-Old Boy Riding With Family in Car

A $20,000 reward was offered Tuesday in an effort to find the killer of a 10-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car with his family in La Puente in May.

Enrique Sebastian Falcon was shot and killed as he rode in the car with his family about 9:15 p.m. May 17 near Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road. He was in the backseat of the car as the family was heading home from his uncle's house.

The boy's mother spoke during a news conference Tuesday morning at the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau offices in Monterey Park, where detectives displayed a composite drawing of the shooter and discussed the case. Authorities said they have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

"My son is missed," said Enrique's mother, Adriana. "We all miss him, and we just want justice. Anybody who knows anything, come forward."

Rewards of $10,000 each have been offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the city of La Puente for help in solving the crime.

According to investigators, a black sedan with its headlights off pulled alongside the family's car on the night of May 17. Someone inside the sedan fired one shot, striking Enrique, whose mother immediately called 911, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the scene took the boy to the hospital in their patrol vehicle rather than wait for an ambulance, but he died at the hospital later that night.

Family members described Enrique an energetic boy who loved to play, loved animals and loved to play with his uncle's dogs.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.