Riverside to demolish old Sears building, replace with mixed-use development

A transformation is taking place in the Riverside at the site of a closed-down Sears. The now-shuttered space at the corner of Arlington and Streeter Avenues will now be redeveloped into new housing and shops.

According to Councilman Steven Robillard, the city hopes the 17-acre development will bring new life into the neighborhood and boost the local economy.

“The plan right now is to do 380 apartment units and townhomes,” said Councilman Steven Robillard. “An Aldi grocery store and a building that's going to be for restaurants and retail. There will also be a dog park open to the public.”

The Councilman says the inside of the retailer, which opened in 1964, is damaged and can’t be renovated.

Over the past 10 years, he says almost 10,000 people have moved into the city and housing is needed.

“We are trying to attract jobs and higher paying jobs. In order to attract those employers, they need to house their employees, he said

Several families say this new project means new challenges, but are still optimistic.

“Traffic is already a major issue with the schools that are close together. In the morning, it’s so congested,” said resident and mother Rosa Bravo. “Bringing in more retail and homes, it's only going to get worse.”

“It’s good for business. We want to have the place packed here but for the traffic, it’s going to be tough to get around,” said local retail worker Pedro Siordia

The project is owned by Riverside Property Owner LLC. While the cost is unclear, at this time the, new plan looks like it will take time to fit in with the community.

The city says the new project’s look will match the original architect of this building. The area will be demolished next year and open in 2027.