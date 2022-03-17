Route Map, Street Closures and Timing: the LA Marathon is Back for 2022

The Los Angeles Marathon is back this Sunday, for the 37th annual edition of the race.

If it feels like the last LA Marathon just happened -- you're not wrong. The 2021 race was postponed twice before it finally took place four months ago in November.

Here's what to know about road closures, the marathon route and the timing of the race for the 2022 event.

Rolling closures of streets and freeway ramps from Dodger Stadium to Century City are planned Sunday, starting in the early morning.

Beginning at 6:30 a.m., thousands of runners will depart Dodger Stadium and pass through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and back to Century City, where a finish line festival will be held.

Below is a detailed map of the 26.2-mile-long route:

The McCourt Foundation/LA Marathon

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Most of the roadway closures will begin at about 4 a.m. Sunday. Streets on the early parts of the course will reopen once all runners pass and the roadways are cleared. Many streets will be reopened by 1 p.m., with the exception of those near the finish line, where closures will continue until 5 p.m.

Here's a detailed rundown of all the street closures:

Vin Scully Avenue from Dodger Stadium to Sunset Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunset Boulevard from Park Avenue to Figueroa Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Cesar Chavez Avenue from Bunker Hill to Alameda Street will be closed from 4 a.m. to 9:32 a.m.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.:

Broadway from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Alpine Street;

Alpine Street from Hill Street to Alameda Street; and

Spring Street from College Street to First Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.:

First Street from Hope Street to San Pedro Street;

Los Angeles Street from Temple Street to Fifth Street;

Fourth Street from Los Angeles Street to Main Street;

Main Street from Fifth Street to Temple Street;

Third Street from San Pedro Street to Hill Street; and

Hill Street from Fourth Street to Temple Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.:

First Street from San Pedro Street to Hope Street; and

Grand Avenue from Cesar Chavez Avenue to Second Street.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.:

Temple Street from Alameda Street to Glendale Boulevard;

Edgeware Road from Temple Street to Boston Street; and

Bellevue Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Glendale Boulevard.

Glendale Boulevard from Temple Street to Sunset Boulevard will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park Avenue to Virgil Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

The following closures will be in effect from 4 a.m. to noon:

Hollywood Boulevard from Hillhurst Avenue to La Brea Avenue; and

Orange Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard.

Sunset Boulevard will be closed from Highland Avenue to Doheny Drive from 5 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The following closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

San Vicente Boulevard from Sunset Boulevard to Melrose Avenue;

Santa Monica Boulevard from La Cienega Boulevard to Sierra Drive;

Doheny Drive from Nemo Street to Wilshire Boulevard;

Burton Way from Robertson Boulevard to Rexford Drive;

South Santa Monica Boulevard from Rexford Drive to Moreno Drive;

Rodeo Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard; and

Wilshire Boulevard from Beverly Drive to Santa Monica Boulevard.

Santa Monica Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Sepulveda Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sepulveda Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Wilshire Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Wilshire Boulevard from Sepulveda Boulevard to Barrington Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Finally, San Vicente Boulevard from Wilshire Boulevard to Saltair Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Avenue of the Stars between Santa Monica Boulevard and Olympic Boulevard will be closed throughout marathon weekend, closing at 8 a.m. Saturday and reopening at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Some additional street closures will be in effect that are not officially part of the race course. Those "local access" closures will occur in Elysian Park, downtown, Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood and West Hollywood. Residents who live in those areas will be granted access to closed streets.

Between roughly 3 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., the following freeway ramps will be closed:

On the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway, the Hill Street/Stadium Way ramp and the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway/Temple Street ramp;

On the southbound Harbor Freeway, the Hill Street, Stadium Way and Sunset Boulevard/Figueroa Street ramps.

Participants in the Los Angeles Marathon, postponed twice due to the pandemic, took off from Dodger Stadium early Sunday morning. Patrick Healy reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Closed between roughly 3 and 10 a.m. will be:

the southbound Hollywood Freeway ramps at Temple Street and Broadway; and

the northbound Hollywood Freeway ramps at Spring Street and Grand Avenue.

Between roughly 4 a.m. and noon, ramps will be closed on:

the northbound Hollywood Freeway at Echo Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard, Gower Street and Highland Avenue; and

the southbound Hollywood Freeway at Highland Avenue, Vine Street, Gower Street and Hollywood Boulevard.

From 4:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., ramps on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway will be closed at Santa Monica Boulevard and east- and westbound Wilshire Boulevard. The northbound San Diego Freeway ramp to westbound Wilshire Boulevard will also be closed.