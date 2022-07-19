‘Heaven.' Yelp's Top 50 Places to Eat in the San Gabriel Valley

Yelp released its list of the top 50 places to eat in the San Gabriel Valley, with Ethiopian fare, pastrami, chicken and waffles, and decorative looking seafood.

The top 50 spots offer authentic and flavorful foods, Yelpers say, including a Glendora cheesesteak spot that one reviewer called "heaven."

How Does Yelp Determine This List?

Yelp takes the total volume and ratings of reviews to determine the best of the best. Yelp also said it ensures that the restaurants were open as of June 27, 2022, and had a passing health score.

GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine – Shian L

What Yelpers like: Awaze Tibs

What Yelpers say: "Having dinner here is how I reward myself after a difficult day. Wrapping up some beef and Key Sir with some fresh sourdough Injera is what I need to get in a good mood. The cuisine at this spot is reliably hot and dripping with layers of seasoning and flavor," Andrew S said.

What Yelpers like: Sandwiches, Juice Bar, Pastrami sandwich and green juice

What Yelpers say: "It is independently owned. The sandwiches are very generous and served on really good quality bread," Annmarie M said.

What Yelpers like: Chicken and waffles

What Yelpers say: "The fried chicken however, really was one of the best fried chickens I’ve ever had in my life. The batter was perfectly seasoned and had the crispiest skin," Jessica said.

What Yelpers like: Cheesesteaks

What Yelpers say: “When I bit into my cheesesteak it was like heaven in my mouth. The meat was moist, flavorful, cheesy provolone cheese and plenty of veggies. The bread was so fluffy, crispy outside and soft inside," Irene B said.

What Yelpers like: Vegan wet burritos and street tacos

What Yelpers say: "The food was AMAZING! I couldn’t tell the difference if it was meat or not! (Not that I want meat anyway!) My point being is that it was so flavorful, and delicious, that I actually want more!" Michael M said.

Gokí Café – Hannah S

What Yelpers like: Mexican-style baked goods

What Yelpers say: "Across the Arcadia gold line station I found home. By saying this I meant to say that Gokí cafe has brought me to my hometown, Oaxaca…It is nice to find somewhere where you can find authentic and high quality Mexican and even Oaxaca products like chocolate, mole, tortas, molletes, poleo tea and even creative fusions like mazapán lattes," Mariana S said.

El Caribbean Seafood Restaurant – The business

What Yelpers like: Caribbean, Mexican seafood

What Yelpers say: "The most dramatic dish was the Purgatorio Alta Mar, which we found can be ordered in a smaller size which we did since there was just two of us that wanted to try it. It was about $80 and was definitely enough for two people. That’s the dish with the awesome mojarra," David M said.