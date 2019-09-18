22-Year-Old Hit by Car in Street After Scuffle in Santa Fe Springs Pub

His mother identified the victim as 22-year-old Ricky Munoz, and said he had recently attended California State University Long Beach.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the man who was killed said when he was struck by a car in Santa Fe Springs on busy Telegraph Road, he was part of a group of men who had chased another from a bar two blocks away.

It began at Maggie's Pub at 11900 Telegraph Rd., Luz Jimenez and a witness said. The witness said he saw several people running out of the bar yelling.

Jimenez said her 23-year-old daughter was also at the bar and said they ran for some distance before her son was struck crossing the road, and was killed. She identified him as 22-year-old Ricky Munoz, and said he had recently attended California State University Long Beach.

She said her daughter told her the altercation began inside the bar, and involved somebody grabbing her son's hat.

"The friend of my son hit the guy that took the hat, and my son ran after and got hit crossing the street," Jimenez said.

Whittier police are handling the investigation. They could not confirm Jimenez's account of what happened prior to the man being struck on Pioneer Boulevard. Police said the driver of the four-door sedan stopped and remained at scene, so it was not a hit-and-run.

What became of the man being chased is unknown.