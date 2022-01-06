Sherman Oaks

Victims Zip-Tied in Armed Robbery at Sherman Oaks Home

Robbers armed with a handgun and rifle tied up two victims early Thursday in a heist at a Sherman Oaks home.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three people are being sought following an armed robbery Thursday morning at a Sherman Oaks home.

Two victims were tied up during the heist in the 3800 block of Sherwood Place, police said. No arrests were reported, and detailed descriptions of the robbers were not immediately available. 

One of the robbers had a handgun, and another was armed with a rifle, police said. 

One of the victims was treated for chest pains, police said. 

It was not immediately clear what was taken during the robbery. 

