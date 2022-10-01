Ontario

Shooting at a Kids Football Game Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

A shooting at a kids football game in Ontario leaves one man seriously injured Saturday.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

One man is seriously injured after a shooting at a kids football game took place Saturday in Ontario.

Ontario police responded to calls of a shooting around 10:46 a.m. at the field at Colony High School during a non-school sponsored event.

One adult male was targeted at the event and suffered multiple gun shot wounds, according to authorities.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was in serious condition.

The kids football game that was going on at the time was stopped then canceled. Everyone was ordered to leave the premises and avoid the area.

The identity of the man injured has not been released and police do not know how if he was associated with the kids football teams.

Police did not locate a shooter at the scene.

This incident is still being investigated.

