Shooting in Reseda Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, Suspects at Large

Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street, near Lindley Avenue, about 12:50 a.m. Friday found a man lying near a tree, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

A man found with gunshot wounds in Reseda early Friday died at a hospital, and authorities were working to determine if his death was related to an earlier shooting that left two men hospitalized.

The man, about 30, died at a hospital, police said.

His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

About an hour earlier, officers were called to the 18500 block of Sherman Way, near Reseda Boulevard, where two men were shot during an attempted robbery by three suspects near a tattoo shop, according to police and reports
The men were hospitalized in stable condition and later released, police said.

Police determined the three suspects, two of whom were armed, got out of a gray sedan and confronted the victims. One suspect attempted to grab a victim's necklaces and remove them from his neck immediately before the shooting.

No arrests have been reported in either crime. Anyone with information on the shootings was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

