East Los Angeles

Teens Volunteer to Book Vaccine Appointments for Street Vendors in East LA

The teens are student members of the Weingart YMCA of East Los Angeles who want to make sure street vendors understand the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

By Raymond Mesa

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of young Angelenos are running a campaign to help street vendors get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and are helping them clear their doubts or fears about the vaccination.

The teens are student members of the Weingart YMCA of East Los Angeles who want to make sure street vendors understand the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Young people are signing them up and providing information about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Omar Torres, Director of Community Development for YMCA Weingart. "They want to establish trust in the community."

Long Beach 2 hours ago

Long Beach Convention Center Welcomed 150 Migrant Children to House Until August

Police Chase 8 hours ago

PIT Maneuver Ends Multi-County Pursuit of Suspected DUI Driver

These teens take classes on immigration at the YMCA and part of their course includes a project. They chose to vaccinate a section of the population, which is mostly undocumented.

They understand street vendors better than anyone, since many of them are also immigrants. Furthermore, they know that some vendors cannot make an appointment on a computer or are afraid of immigration authorities or the vaccine itself.

But their efforts in educating and offering clarification is working.

"Yes, I'm going to put it on," says María del Carmen Pérez, a street vendor in the Los Angeles area. "I'm not going to risk myself too, and even more so here that one is serving so many people."

The work of young people focuses on making the community aware that there are vaccines for everyone, starting at the age of 16. But its main message is that the vaccine can save their lives.

"It is a vaccine to help prevent you from dying from COVID-19, and we have several studies that indicate that it is safe and that it will not cause any harm," says Dr. Edgar Chavez, medical director of Universal Community Health Center.

Young people take the time to talk to the vendors to show them that someone cares about their health.

“For me, as a street vendor, it is vital and very important to be able to take the vaccine because I interact with people,” said Martha Rivera, a street vendor in Boyle Heights.

This article tagged under:

East Los Angelescoronaviruscoronavirus vaccinecovid-19 vaccinevaccine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us