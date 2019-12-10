The Holidays Hang Ten at Malibu’s Woodie Parade

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.

20+ decorated woodies

Free

Glancing over at a stoplight to find that a gorgeously preserved woodie has pulled up alongside your car? It can feel auspicious, like something really good is going to happen to you later in the day. And it can also give you that ocean-breezy feel, as though you, too, could be happily surfing in under an hour.

But finding a festively decorated wood-paneled wagon, and then another, and then another, all while visiting Malibu Village around the middle of December? You're likely experiencing the beautiful beachy tradition known as the Woodie Parade & Holiday Market.

For each year, for the past decade and a half, woodie enthusiasts have decked out their stylish wheels for this special happening, one that deftly combines a surfer spirit with seasonal sparkle.

Over 20 woodies, all wearing their wreath-tastic best, are expected to show at the Sunday, Dec. 15 event, which is free to see.

Also free? The chance to stroll the on-site market, which will include a place to make ornaments, warm-the-tum cocoa from Caffe Luxxe (and coffee, too), and other convivial touches.

It's a mid-afternoon confection, this woodie-wonderful meet-up, and even if you don't personally hang ten, or spend a lot of time on the sand, you surely appreciate how these picturesque vehicles have become part of surf-strong pop culture.

Rad? So rad. There are lots of great Christmas car parades about, but only a few, like the Woodie Parade & Holiday Market, connect with a community's passion and pride on a deeper level.