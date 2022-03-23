Southern California

Man Shot to Death Outside Torrance ‘Hi N Dry' Bar

Anyone with further information on the killing was encouraged to call the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456.

By City News Service

A man in his 50s was fatally shot outside a bar in Torrance during an argument early Wednesday, and his alleged killer was arrested.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. outside the Hi N Dry bar at 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Ponegalek said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of committing the shooting, Ponegalek said. His name was not immediately released. A firearm believed used in the crime was recovered by police.

According to the preliminary investigation, the men were involved in an argument that escalated into the shooting, Ponegalek said.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

The homicide was the second in Torrance in 2022, Ponegalek told City News Service.

Juan Gonzalez was found fatally shot at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 24 near railroad tracks in the 1800 block of Del Amo Boulevard, near Western Avenue, according to Ponegalek and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

There were two homicides in the city in 2021 and three in 2020, Ponegalek said.

