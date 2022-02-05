Santa Ana

Two Men Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash in Santa Ana

One of the vehicles came to a stop on top of another vehicle, trapping the two men inside, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

By City News Service

Two men in their 60s died at the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Santa Ana, and at least three other drivers suffered minor to moderate injuries, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at 5:48 p.m. Friday to the area of Bristol Street and Saint Andrews Place and reported that four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one coming to a stop on top of another vehicle, trapping the two men inside, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Several other drivers and occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment," police said.

Police added that one of the involved drivers displayed symptoms of impairment, and an investigation was underway to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the department said.

Santa Ana police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 714-245-8215.

