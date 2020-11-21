UCLA's Starting QB to Miss Oregon Game Due to COVID-19 Protocols

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will not play in the Bruins' game against Oregon Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols. Thompson-Robinson tweeted Friday night that he did not have the coronavirus, after the university announced that two individuals with the UCLA football program and three members of its athletics support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, morning, the junior said he would not be participating in the 12:30 p.m. game at Eugene, Oregon. “I will not have the opportunity to play vs. Oregon today for reasons out of my control. Frustrated I can't help the team but they will still be great regardless! #GoBruins,” Thompson-Robinson tweeted.

Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin appeared to be in line to start at quarterback for the Bruins. Neither individual with the football program who tested positive traveled with the team for Saturday's game, which was not in danger of being canceled, an athletics spokesperson told City News Service.

Anyone with a positive result immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test or until the verification of a false positive. Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive goes into quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact.

Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 9,660 tests have been administered with 22 positives among players, coaches and staff, 0.23%. UCLA does not release the names of individuals who have tested positive or specify their roles in their programs in an attempt to protect their privacy.

Some media reports indicated that as many as nine Bruins players would be unavailable against Oregon because of COVID-19 protocols, but the school's athletics department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.