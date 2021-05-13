John Wayne Airport

Vaccine Clinic Opens in John Wayne Airport to Vaccinate Travelers

The clinic hours are set to change based on the number of people traveling — and they're seeing an uptick, officials said.

By Vikki Vargas and Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travelers who pass through John Wayne Airport in Orange County can now go on their trip and get their COVID-19 vaccine all in the same day.

The airport contains two Hoag locations, where physicians will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to travelers who want it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The first, which visitors will need a boarding pass to access, is an urgent care facility where travelers can be treated for injuries, illness or pick up forgotten prescriptions. The second, located outside security, also provides COVID-19 rapid tests for $139.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

COVID-19 15 mins ago

OC Reports Improvement on COVID-19 Cases Among Underserved Communities

91 freeway 2 hours ago

Mysterious Pellet Gun Shootings Continue On Various SoCal Freeways

In both locations, the vaccine is provided for free.

"We call it a surprise and delight moment where people coming off a plane, or getting ready to travel, think 'why not get it now?'" said Marcy Brown, chief hospital operating officer for Hoag Health Network.

Hoag expects to give hundreds of vaccines a day, and will operate based on supply and demand. Clinic hours are expected to change based on the number of people traveling, and right now, officials are seeing an uptick.

This article tagged under:

John Wayne AirportOrange CountyJohnson & Johnsoncovid vaccine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us